Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Environment

Congress, not EPA, determines when cost-benefit applies

In April 2009, by a vote of 6-3, the Court reversed. In an opinion by Justice Scalia, the majority deemed that the CWA's silence with regard to determining the best technology available "is meant to convey nothing more than a refusal to tie the agency's hands as to whether cost-benefit analysis should be used, and if so to what degree." Justice Stevens wrote a dissenting opinion, that "Congress granted the EPA authority to use cost-benefit analysis in some contexts but not others."

Migratory birds should extend CWA to isolated waters.

Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC) v. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers interpreted a provision of the Clean Water Act (CWA) which requires permits for the discharge of dredged or fill materials into "navigable waters." This provision was the basis for the federal wetlands permitting program.

HELD: By Rehnquist, joined by O'Connor, Scalia, Kennedy, and Thomas

The decision may affect up to 79% of wetland acreage. States may act to fill in the gap left by removal of some federal jurisdiction through new laws or programs.

DISSENT: By Stevens, joined by Souter, Ginsburg, and Breyer

Eminent domain applies to public economic development.

In one of the most controversial cases of the session, the Court rules, 5-4, in Kelo v. City of New London, that a government can take possession of private property against the owner's will and transfer it to private developers when the result will promote economic development.

HELD: Delivered by Stevens, joined by Kennedy, Souter, Ginsburg, Breyer

CONCURRENCE: Concurrence by Kennedy

DISSENT: Dissent by O'Connor, joined by Rehnquist, Scalia, Thomas

Clean Water Act applies to tributaries & wetlands.

One petitioner was the subject of a civil enforcement action by the Army Corps of Engineers for filling, without a permit, three wetland sites that the Corps considered to be "navigable waters" under the Clean Water Act (CWA). These wetlands had "surface connections" to traditionally navigable waters. Another petitioner appealed the Corps' denial of a permit to fill wetlands that were separated by a dike from a drainage ditch that emptied into a tributary of traditionally navigable waters.

HELD: Delivered by Scalia; joined by Thomas & Alito

CONCURRED: Kennedy concurs

CONCURRED: Roberts concurs

DISSENT: Stevens dissents; joined by Souter, Ginsburg, & Breyer

States can request that EPA regulate CO2 greenhouse gases.

Numerous entities, including the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, asked the EPA to judge that carbon dioxide (CO2) was a pollutant causing global warming and, acting under the Clean Air Act (CAA), to make rules restricting its release by newly manufactured automobiles. The EPA declined to do so.

HELD: Delivered by Stevens; joined by Kennedy, Souter, Ginsburg & Breyer

DISSENT #1: Roberts dissents; joined by Scalia, Thomas & Alito

DISSENT #2: Scalia dissents; joined by Roberts, Thomas, & Alito

OK to sue polluters for past pollution.

Laidlaw Environmental Services bought a wastewater treatment plant and was granted a Pollutant Discharge Permit by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Laidlaw began to discharge various pollutants into the waterway, repeatedly in excess of the limits set by the permit. In April 1992, Friends of the Earth (FOE) sued; the DHEC and Laidlaw reached a settlement requiring Laidlaw to pay $100,000 in civil penalties and to make “every effort” to comply with its permit obligations.

In June 1992, FOE filed this citizen suit against Laidlaw, alleging noncompliance with the permit and seeking further penalties. A judge found in 1997 that Laidlaw had gained a total economic benefit of $1,092,581 as a result of 13 permit violations between 1992 and 1997; and awarded a civil penalty of $405,800. Laidlaw [appealed on the grounds that] the entire facility has since been permanently closed, and all discharges from the facility have permanently ceased, [and the Fourth Circuit dismissed the case as moot].

Held:

(Ginsburg, joined by Rehnquist, Stevens, O’Connor, Kennedy, Souter, and Breyer(

Dissent:

(Scalia, joined by Thomas)

Extend CWA restrictions to isolated water bodies.

A consortium of suburban Chicago municipalities (Cook County) selected as a solid waste disposal site an abandoned sand and gravel pit. They asked the Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) to determine if a landfill permit was required under the Clean Water Act (CWA). The Corps cited the “Migratory Bird Rule,” which extended its jurisdiction to intrastate waters that provide habitat for migratory birds, and refused to issue a permit.

Held:

(Rehnquist, joined by O’Connor, Scalia, Kennedy, & Thomas)

Dissent:

(Stevens, joined by Souter, Ginsburg, & Breyer)

In its decision today, the Court draws a new jurisdictional line, one that invalidates the 1986 migratory bird regulation as well as the Corps’ assertion of jurisdiction over all waters except for actually navigable waters, their tributaries, and wetlands adjacent to each.

Congress does support the Corps’ present interpretation of its mission as extending to so-called “isolated” waters. I respectfully dissent.

